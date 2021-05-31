1 COVID-19 Positive, 3 Other Children Die in Darbhanga Medical College in Past 24 Hours:

Bihar: 4 children died in Darbhanga Medical College in last 24 hrs "They were experiencing breathlessness & had symptoms like pneumonia. They were in serious condition. One of them had tested positive for COVID. Others tested negative," said Principal DMCH & Incharge CCU to ANI pic.twitter.com/cB5pXkCIRN — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2021

