In an unfortunate incident that took place in Bihar, a 12-year-old child got trapped in the foot of the bridge in Rohtas. As per reports, the child got trapped in the foot of the bridge which has been built on a river located in Nasriganj. A rescue operation to safely rescue the child is underway. A video of the rescue operation has gone viral on social media. Bihar: People Take Away Bundles of Currency Notes Found Floating in Rohtas Drain, Video Goes Viral.

Child Gets Trapped in Foot of the Bridge

#WATCH | Rohtas, Bihar: A 12-year-old child got trapped in the foot of the bridge built on a river located in Nasriganj. Rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/r7XqVIOFO5 — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)