Patna, January 3: As cases of Covid-19 in Bihar continue to proliferate, 87 Doctors at Nalanda Medical College in Patna tested positive for COVID-19 in Patna, Bihar. An ANI tweet mentioned that the doctors who tested positive for COVID-19 are mostly asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and are in isolation on the hospital campus. Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had appealed to the people of the state to follow COVID-19 safety norms and had said that cases in the state was increasing at an alarming rate.

Bihar: "87 doctors of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Patna have tested positive for COVID-19. All of them are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and are in isolation on the hospital campus," Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh said on Sunday — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022

