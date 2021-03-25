Minor Girl Allegedly Raped in Bihar's Muzaffarpur District:

Bihar: A minor girl has allegedly been raped in the Muzaffarpur district's Bochaha area "We investigated the case and FIR has been registered. Two names have surfaced. Raids are being conducted to nab the accused," Muzaffarpur SP Jayant Kant said yesterday pic.twitter.com/ZihwaZYZb6 — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2021

