In a bizarre, film-like incident from Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh, a newlywed woman fled with her lover just 10 days after her wedding. Khushi, married to Shamsher on June 4, vanished on June 14 while out shopping. Initially believing she was nearby, Shamsher searched in vain before filing a missing person report. Police traced Khushi to Varanasi with her lover and brought both to the Mughal Sarai police station. A lengthy panchayat followed, where Khushi insisted on staying with her lover. Shamsher refused to accept her back, declaring he “doesn’t want to die packed in a drum” for her. Since Khushi is an adult, police allowed her to go with her lover, concluding a dramatic domestic saga that stunned locals. Bihar: Wedding Guest Applies ‘Sindoor’ on Orchestra Dancer’s Forehead, Marries Her on Stage; Video Goes Viral.

UP Bride Elopes 10 Days After Wedding

