A ruckus erupted inside state Assembly in Kolkata, over Birbhum violence case. The Opposition demanded discussion over law & order on the last day at least, govt declined. They brought Kolkata police personnel in civil dress to clash with 8-10 of our MLAs.

WB | A ruckus erupted inside state Assembly in Kolkata, over Birbhum violence case Opposition demanded discussion over law & order on the last day at least, govt declined. They brought Kolkata police personnel in civil dress to clash with 8-10 of our MLAs: LoP Suvendu Adhikari

