Bomb threat on Moscow-Goa chartered flight | NSG has not found anything suspicious. The flight is expected to leave from Jamnagar to Goa probably between 10:30 am to 11 am today. All bags have been thoroughly checked: Jamnagar Airport Director#Gujarat— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023

