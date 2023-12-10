The Bombay High Court recently quashed a chargesheet filed against a woman who was accused of beating her husband with a broom and biting his hand. While quashing the chargesheet, the court said that the ingredients constituting the offence of Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were absent. The division bench of Justice Prakash D Naik and Justice NR Borkar observed while allowing the woman's writ petition. "The requisite ingredients to constitute the offence under Section 324 of the IPC are completely absent. The injury certificate of the complainant indicates that he had suffered blunt trauma to the right hand. The medical opinion sought by the police indicates that there is possibility of injuries being caused by self-inflicted. The complainant has expired. The statement of witness does not support the version of complainant. The charge sheet does not make out offences against the petitioner," the court stated. 'Mother Entitled To Decide Who Will Stay With Her': Bombay High Court Orders Son To Vacate His Mother's Flat After Woman Claims Mistreatment.

HC on Cruelty

Bombay High Court Quashes Chargesheet Against Woman Accused Of Beating Husband With Broom, Biting Handhttps://t.co/wwDVLZ0d7x — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) December 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)