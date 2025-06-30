A video going viral on social media shows an Odisha police officer instructing police personnel guarding a barbed wire barricade to "break legs" of protestors. The alleged incident took place during a protest led by Congress party workers outside Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's house. According to reports, the Congress workers were protesting against crowd mismanagement and negligence after three people were killed and 50 others were injured in a stampede in Puri on Sunday, June 29, during Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra. The viral clip shows Bhubaneswar Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Narasingha Bhol instructing police personnel to break the legs of protestors and get a reward from him. "If anybody reaches here, break their leg. Don't catch them, just break their legs. We are standing there [some distance away] to catch them. Whoever breaks a leg, come to me and take a reward," Bhol said. However, after the video went viral, Bhol clarified that his comment was taken out of context. ‘Puri Temple Stampede Extremely Tragic’: Rahul Gandhi Urges Odisha Government To Expedite Relief Efforts.

Odisha Police Officer Asks Personnel to Break Legs of Protestors

IS THIS DEMOCRACY?@IYCOdisha went to gherao the CM’s residence, demanding accountability for the chaos and mismanagement during the recent Puri Rath Yatra incident. But instead of answers, @odisha_police squads, acting like government goons, tried to crush the voice of youth.… pic.twitter.com/vlTSSof3hx — Manas choudhury (@ManasCOfficial) June 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)