President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as the Chief Justice of India with effect from November 9, 2022. Justice Chandrachud will take over as the 50th Chief Justice of India after the retirement of the incumbent CJI UU Lalit.

DY Chandrachud Appointment Next CJI:

#BreakingNews | President appoints Supreme Court Judge, Justice DY Chandrachud as the next Chief Justice of India with effect from November 9, 2022@rashtrapatibhvn@KirenRijiju@MLJ_GoIpic.twitter.com/rXWNWp8Xgo — DD News (@DDNewslive) October 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)