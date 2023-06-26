Top wrestlers have opted to end the protest and pursue legal action more than five months after accusing Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the head of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), of sexual harassment. Sakshi Malik, the renowned wrestler, announced it on Twitter. The "battle will continue in court," she declared on Sunday. Reacting on wrestlers withdrawing protest against him, Singh said, "The matter is in the court, and the court will do its work." Wrestlers Protest: Grapplers Rule Out Hitting Roads Again, Say Fight Against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Will Be Just a Legal Battle Now.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Wrestlers Withdrawing Protest Against Him

#WATCH | " The matter is in the court, and the court will do its work," says former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on wrestlers withdrawing protest against him following submission of chargesheet in the court pic.twitter.com/JpPmbGZIzB — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

