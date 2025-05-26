A Delhi court on Sunday accepted the closure report filed by the Delhi Police in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The case was filed last year based on the complaint of a minor wrestler, which had drawn nationwide attention and sparked protests by top wrestlers. Sexual Harassment Case Against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: Delhi Court Frames Charges Against Former WFI Chief.

Delhi Court Accepts Closure Report in POCSO Case Against Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Delhi Court accepts closure report filed by Police in the POCSO case filed against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2025

