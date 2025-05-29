Delhi's Patiala House Court granted significant relief to former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh when it approved the police closure report in a POCSO sexual harassment case brought against him. Singh led a lavish "victory parade" in Ayodhya on Tuesday after the verdict, which swiftly gained widespread attention on social media. With more than 10,000 supporters, Singh's cavalcade rolled through the temple town in a spectacular display of strength, complete with more than 100 SUVs. On the third "Bada Mangal," a major religious holiday in the area, the celebration resulted in severe traffic congestion. As the convoy passed by, supporters could be seen cheering, chanting slogans, and waving flags. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Cleared in POCSO Case as Delhi Court Accepts Police Closure Report.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Leads Cavalcade in Ayodhya After Closure of POCSO Case Against Him

