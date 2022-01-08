Mumbai, January 8: The main accused in the Bulli Bai app case, Niraj Bishnoi, has reportedly accepted that he was in touch with the mastermind of Twitter handle Sulli Deals. While investigating the Bulli Bai case, the Delhi police had earlier also found out that app creator Niraj Bishnoi had created five different Twitter handles with the initial name 'giyu', named after a gaming character to carry out his satanic deeds. Bishnoi, who was arrested from his home in Assam on Thursday, created another account @giyu44 on January 3, 2022, to challenge Mumbai police's investigation to arrest him, said DCP IFSO special cell, KPS Malhotra.

Several complaints were received by police stations in the country regarding the listing of Muslim women for "auction" on the 'Bulli Bai' mobile application with photographs sourced without permission and doctored. It has happened for the second time in less than a year. The app appeared to be a clone of 'Sulli Deals' which triggered a similar row last year. With the main accused Niraj Bishnoi now accepting that he knew the people behind Sulli Deals, it is clear that both apps were connected and that the similarities between the apps was no coincidence.

'Bulli Bai' app case | Accused Niraj had also disclosed that he was also in touch of the creator of Twitter handle 'sullideals', who had created the Sulli Deals app on GitHub & he had also propagated the same: IFSO — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

