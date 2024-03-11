PM Narendra Modi-led central government has announced the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) four years after the bill was passed in the parliament. This comes ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The Parliament passed the CAA in December 2019 amidst violent demonstrations and strong protest from opposition leaders and chief ministers of non-BJP states. The CAA makes religion a test of citizenship for the first time. These demonstrations resulted in the deaths of over 100 individuals. Moreover, the implementation of CAA was also an integral part of the Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) 2019 manifesto. CAA Rules Likely To Be Notified by MHA Today: Sources.

CAA Implemented

