In a first-of-its-kind move, Indian Railways has launched an onboard ATM service, making the Panchavati Express the first train in India to offer cash withdrawal facilities during travel. The ATM, installed by the Bank of Maharashtra in collaboration with Central Railway’s Bhusawal division, was tested on the Mumbai–Manmad Panchavati Express. Positioned in an air-conditioned coach where a temporary pantry once stood, the ATM is secured with a shuttered door and accessible via interlinked vestibules across all 22 coaches. Part of the Innovative and Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (INFRIS), this initiative aims to enhance passenger convenience while boosting revenue. Though minor network issues were reported in tunnel-prone stretches between Igatpuri and Kasara, the ATM functioned smoothly for most of the journey. The facility will also be available to passengers of the Mumbai–Hingoli Janshatabdi Express, which shares the same rake, marking a new chapter in travel comfort and banking accessibility. Indian Railways Introduces Online Cancellation for Tickets Purchased From Counters, Know How To Cancel Physical Railway Tickets Online.

Panchavati Express Becomes First Train in India to Have ATM Onboard

🚨ATMs in Trains: India's first train ATM installed on board Panchavati Express. pic.twitter.com/Scfy199t8y — Indian Infra Report (@Indianinfoguide) April 16, 2025

