New Delhi, March 29: Passengers who purchase physical railway tickets from counters can now cancel them online via the IRCTC website or by calling 139, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Friday. However, to receive a refund, passengers must still visit the reservation centre and surrender the original ticket.

The announcement came in response to a query by BJP MP Medha Vishram Kulkarni in the Rajya Sabha, who asked whether passengers with waiting list counter tickets needed to visit the station before the train’s departure to cancel their tickets. Indian Railways Rolls Out Safety Overhaul of Crowd Management Protocols Across Nation After 18 Killed, Over a Dozen Injured During Stampede Incident at New Delhi Railway Station.

Vaishnaw confirmed that waitlisted PRS counter tickets must be canceled at reservation counters within the prescribed time limit under the Railway Passengers (Cancellation of Tickets and Refund of Fares) Rules 2015. Indian Railways Clarifies on Social Media Claims About Booking Restrictions on IRCTC, Calls It 'False and Misleading'.

How To Cancel a PRS Counter Ticket Online

Visit the IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in).

Go to the ticket cancellation section and enter your PNR number, train details, and verification code.

Confirm cancellation as per the prescribed rules.

Alternatively, call 139, provide ticket details, and follow the IVR instructions to cancel.

Collect your refund by visiting the reservation counter and surrendering the original ticket.

While online cancellation provides convenience, physically collecting the refund remains mandatory. The new rule is expected to help passengers cancel tickets more efficiently, especially in emergency situations. However, many are calling for further digitalisation to allow online refunds, reducing the need for physical visits.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2025 08:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).