In a shocking incident, two bike-borne miscreants snatched a chain from an elderly woman in Noida's Sector 53 on June 22. The crime occurred shortly after 2 PM and was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. The video shows the woman getting down from an e-rickshaw and paying the driver when the duo, wearing helmets, swiftly approach from behind, grab her chain, and flee the scene. The incident left the woman visibly shaken, and the auto-rickshaw driver appeared to be shocked. Chain Snatching Caught on Camera in Delhi: 2 Bike-Borne Men Snatch Woman’s Chain in Broad Daylight in Nihal Vihar, CCTV Video Surfaces.

