Chhattisgarh: 8 Dead, 5 Hospitalised After Consuming Homeopathic Medicine, Drosera 30 in Bilaspur, Doctor Absconding

Chhattisgarh | 8 members of a family dead, 5 hospitalized after consuming a homeopathic medicine in Bilaspur, says CMO "They consumed homeopathic medicine Drosera 30, which contains 91% alcohol mixed with country-made liquor. The doctor is absconding," he adds pic.twitter.com/HuIhnDQqU0 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

