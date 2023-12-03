The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is set to form its government in Chhattisgarh as it crosses the majority mark of 46 seats, as per the Election Commission of India. BJP won 49 seats and is leading on 5 seats in the ongoing counting of Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023. Congress won 33 seats and is leading on two seats. Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: PM Narendra Modi's Five Rallies, Strident Attacks on Bhupesh Baghel Government Puts BJP in Driver's Seat.

BJP Set to Form Government in Chhattisgarh

#TelanganaElection2023 | Congress won 63 seats and is leading on 1 seat, as per the Election Commission of India. BRS won 37 seats and is leading on 2 seats, as the counting is still underway. pic.twitter.com/Qjx7GjwKEx — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

