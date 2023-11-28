The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court recently said that neither the father nor the mother can be branded as an enemy of their child. The high court bench of single-judge Justice Prakash Naik observed that a child needs love and affection of both parents. "Child needs love and affection from both the parents. It cannot be said that the father is unable to give love, care and protection to the child. His mother is also available at his residence. The child should develop bonding with mother as well as father," the court stated. Pension Is a Basic Entitlement and Its Payment Cannot Be Denied, Bombay High Court Raps Maharashtra Government.

HC on Enemy of Child

