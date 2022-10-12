A Railway Protection Force constable Vishal Kumar saved the life of a passenger who was hanging along the gate and dragged by the running train and about to fall into the gap between the platform and the train. The RPF Jawan ran along the moving train and pulled out a passenger from falling. The incident took place at the Madhya Pradesh's Nagda Railway Station on Wednesday, October 12 when the man was trying to board the running train. The entire incident was captured on CCTV and the video soon went viral on social media. Many such incidents have happened in the past and RPF personnel has saved the lives of many passengers.

CCTV Footage:

A run that saved life! In a spine chilling incident, #everydayhero #RPF Constable Vishal Kumar (civil dress) ran along the moving train and pulled out a passenger from the jaws of death at Nagda Railway Station. #MissionJeewanRaksha #LifeSavingAct@RailMinIndia @rpfwr1 pic.twitter.com/0fWAsfjW3y — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) October 12, 2022

