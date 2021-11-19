Railway Protection Force ( RPF) personnel saved a man at Kalyan railway when he slipped on the platform while getting off the moving Pushpak Express. The video of the incident went viral on the internet. General Manager of Central Railway Anil Kumar Lahoti shared the video of the incident on Twitter and Praised the RPF personnel for their bravery and alertness.

Watch his Tweet here:

कल्याण स्टेशन पर पुष्पक एक्सप्रेस के रवाना होते समय एक यात्री गिर कर प्लेटफॉर्म पर घिसटता देखकर ड्यूटी पर तैनात आरपीएफ ए एसआई अनिल कुमार, शेषराव पाटील, आर. के. यादव व विकास सालुंके ने तत्परता से उसको उसकी जान बचा कर अत्यंत सराहनीय कार्य किया। @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/H240UhaHeW — GM Central Railway (@GM_CRly) November 19, 2021

