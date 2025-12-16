A fire at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa sparked panic and controversy after the partially charred body of a newborn was discovered in the gynaecology operation theatre hours later, contradicting initial claims of no casualties. The blaze broke out around 1 pm on Sunday, reportedly due to a short circuit, and was said to have been quickly contained. However, the discovery during late-night cleaning led to accusations of negligence and a possible cover-up. Hospital Superintendent Rahul Mishra said a surgical procedure was in progress when the fire occurred and that the patient, identified as Kanchan Saket of Govindgarh, had delivered a stillborn child, with doctors attending to the mother at the time of the incident. Satna Shocker: Injured Patient Vomits in Ambulance, Wife Forced To Clean Vehicle in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video).

Burnt Newborn Found in Rewa Hospital OT Hours in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

रीवा के सरकारी अस्पताल में आग लग गई एक नवजात जिंदा जलकर मर गया अस्पताल प्रबंधन कहता रहा किसी की मौत नहीं हुई है बाद में स्वीकारा अस्पताल के पास फायर एनओसी नहीं है pic.twitter.com/acKP6NNVGr — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) December 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Anurag Dwary), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

