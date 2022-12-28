The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently quashed a case against a Pharma firm head stating that condom ad featuring a couple playing Garba is not obscene. The court also said that the ad does not hurt religious sentiments. The court quashed the First Information Report (FIR) which was lodged against a pharmacist for posting the advertisement on social media and WhatsApp. While delivering the order, the Madhya Pradesh bench also referred to the judgment of the Supreme Court in the case of Salman Khan, who was granted a similar relief for releasing his movie titled 'Loveratri' during Navarati festival. 'Sex Was Consensual': Madhya Pradesh High Court Orders Dropping of Rape Charges Against Married Man.

Check Tweet:

Condom ad featuring couple playing Garba is not obscene, does not hurt religious sentiments: Madhya Pradesh High Court Read more: https://t.co/s8TNLta8EV pic.twitter.com/9dyVg72hxa — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) December 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)