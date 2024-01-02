Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India on 30th December seeking an appointment to meet the delegation of INDIA Bloc leaders to discuss the issue of VVPAT, according to news agency ANI. “I make a request for an opportunity for a 3-4 member team of INDIA party leaders to meet with you and your colleagues and talk a few minutes to put forward our point of view on VVPATs. Surely, this is a perfectly reasonable and legitimate request”, the letter read. How Much Will You Mislead? Jairam Ramesh Hits Back at Union Minister Pralhad Joshi After He Writes Back to Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi.

Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Writes to Election Commission of India

