A video of Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In this video Digvijaya Singh is seen dancing with a buffalo. The video shows Digvijaya dancing with buffaloes among the public. This comes as Rahul Gandhi is now going to reach Madhya Pradesh under the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Sharing this video on his social media, he wrote 'Animals are worshiped on the occasion of Govardhan Puja in Telangana where it is called Sadar’. Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, BJP MLA Vishvas Sarang Get Into Heated Argument Outside District Panchayat Office in Bhopal (Watch Video)

Check Tweet by Digvijaya Singh:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)