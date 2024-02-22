Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has reportedly been given Z plus security cover after the threat perception report of Central Intelligence agencies. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will provide him with security cover. Previously, Kharge wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking intervention in ensuring adequate security after an alleged security lapse in Jammu and Kashmir during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Rahul Gandhi Security Breach: Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir Cancelled for Today, Congress MP Says 'Police Arrangement Completely Collapsed'.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Gets Z Plus Security

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge gets Z plus security cover after the threat perception report of Central Intelligence agencies. CRPF will provide him security cover: Sources (File pic) pic.twitter.com/4J0IEwmNzu — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024

