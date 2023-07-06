Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a contract killer, Kamil, following an encounter around Rohini Sector 29-30, news agency ANI reported. As per the Police, more than 12 cases are registered against him, including the recent case where a person died in firing at the Jama Masjid area of Delhi. "One pistol was recovered from Kamil, and questioning is underway," said police. Kamli was shot in the leg during exchange fire and was taken to a hospital. Delhi Court Firing Video: Bullets Fired Over Argument Between Lawyers at Tis Hazari Court Premises.

Contract Killer Kamil Arrested:

#WATCH | Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a contract killer, Kamil following an encounter around Rohini Sector 29-30. As per Police, he has more than 12 cases registered against him, including the recent case where a person died in firing at Jama Masjid area of Delhi. One… pic.twitter.com/hQN5NqBSAX — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)