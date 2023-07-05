An incident of firing was reported at Tis Hazari Court premises in Delhi on Wednesday, ANI reported. The reports said that no injuries had come to the fore as of now. "This happened due to an argument among lawyers over some issue. Police present at the spot," Delhi Police officials said. More details are awaited. Saket Court Firing: Woman Shot and Injured in Delhi Court Complex, Accused Nabbed From Faridabad.

Delhi Court Firing:

An incident of firing reported at Tis Hazari Court premises in Delhi. No injuries reported. This happened due to an argument among lawyers over some issue. Police present at the spot: Delhi Police officials pic.twitter.com/ZVFDEVuflX — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

Tis Hazari Court Firing Video:

Delhi | A firing incident reported at Tis Hazari Court premises, no injuries reported. Police say that this happened after an argument among lawyers. (Note: Abusive language) (Video Source: A lawyer) pic.twitter.com/MMPOQwpWaZ — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

