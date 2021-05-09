'Corona Curfew' Extended in Jammu And Kashmir Till 7 AM on May 17:

'Corona Curfew' imposed in Jammu & Kashmir extended till 7am on 17th May Essential services allowed, gathering permissible for marriages is reduced to 25 only — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2021

