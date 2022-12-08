The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 and the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 started at 8 am on Thursday. From 8:30 am, along with postal ballots counting of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes will also start. The counting for by-elections for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and six assembly seats in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh has also begun. Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 Live News Updates: BJP Takes Early Lead on 20 Seats, Congress 6; Counting Underway.

Counting of Votes Begin for Vidhan Sabha Polls:

Counting of votes for #GujaratAssemblyPolls and #HimachalPradeshElections begins. Counting for by-elections for Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and six assembly seats in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh also begins. pic.twitter.com/Ef67XtMLYx — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022

