The BJP is set to script history in Gujarat as the party secured lead in over 150 seats. As per the latest figures from the EC website, the BJP has won 8 seats and is leading in other 149. The Congress fared poorly and has bagged just two seats so far. The grand old party is also leading in other 15 seats. The AAP made gains in Gujarat and is leading in five seats. The final Gujarat assembly election result is yet to be declared.
The BJP is heading towards a historic victory in Gujarat. As per the latest numbers from the EC website, the BJP is leading in 151 seats out of 182 in Gujarat. The Congress has performed poorly and is currently leading in just 21 constituencies. The AAP is ahead in six constituencies.
The BJP is on course for a historic victory in Gujarat. As per latest figures from the Election Commission website, the BJP has secured lead in 149 seats, whereas the Congress is ahead in just 20 constituencies. Arvind Kejriwal's AAP has got lead in 8 seats. Gujarat has 182 Vidhan Sabha seats.
The BJP is leading on 150 seats of the Gujarat assembly, as per the latest trends. The Congress has secured lead on just 19 seats. The AAP is ahead in nine constituencies.
The BJP is currently leading on 132 seats of the Gujarat assembly. The Congress is ahead in 41 constituencies, while the AAP has got lead on 5 seats. Counting of votes for the Gujarat assembly election result is still underway.
The BJP has secured lead on over 120 seats in Gujarat. The Congress party is ahead in 45 constituencies, as per initial trends. Counting of votes is still underway.
The BJP has extended its lead to over 50 seats in Gujarat. The Congress is ahead in 16 constituencies. Counting of votes for the Gujarat assembly election result is underway.
The BJP has taken early lead on 20 seats, while the Congress is ahead in six constituencies. Counting of votes for the Gujarat assembly election result is underway.
Counting of votes for the Gujarat assembly election result 2022 has begun. Will the BJP retain power? Will the Congress make a comeback? Will the AAP surprise? Check live updates here.
The Gujarat election result 2022 will be declared today. At 8:00 am first counting of postal ballots will be counted. From 8:30 am, along with postal ballots counting of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes will also start. Stay connected with us to get live updates on the election result of Gujarat Vidhan Sabha polls.
Ahmedabad, December 8: Stage is all set for the declaration of the Gujarat assembly election result 2022 today. The Election Commission will begin the counting of votes for the the Gujarat assembly election result 2022 at 8 am. LatestLY will run extensive coverage on the counting of votes and provide live news updates on the Gujarat assembly election result 2022. Will the BJP retain power in Gujarat? Will the Congress defeat the BJP in Gujarat? Will the AAP spring a surprise? To know everything, catch live news updates on the election results of Gujarat Vidhan Sabha here. Gujarat Election Results 2022 Live Streaming on ABP News: Watch Live News Updates on Counting of Votes for Vidhan Sabha Polls.
Polling for the high-octane Gujarat assembly elections 2022 was held in two phases. In the first phase, 89 seats spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state went to polls on December 1. Polling on the remaining 93 seats took place in the second and final phase on December 5. A total of 1,621 candidates are in the fray for 182 seats. In the fiercely-fought triangular election, the BJP contested all 182 seats of the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha.
While the Congress party fielded candidates in 179 constituencies, new entrant AAP nominated candidates in 181. In the 2017 Gujarat assembly elections, the BJP had retained power by winning 99 seats - 16 less than its tally in 2012. The Congress had bagged 77 seats and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) two. Three independent candidates had also been elected.
Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP leader Bhupendra Patel, Kantilal Amrutiya (BJP), Rivaba Jadeja (BJP), Paresh Dhannani (Congress), Gopal Italia (AAP), Alpesh Kathiriya (AAP), Virji Thummar (Congress), Kunwarji Bavaliya (BJP), Isudan Gadhvi (AAP), Babu Bokhiria (BJP), Bhagwan Barad (BJP), Parshottam Sonalnki (BJP), Jignesh Mevani (Congress), Hardik Patel (BJP), Harsh Sanghavi (BJP), Arjanbhai Bhudia (Congress), Aslam Cyclewala (Congress), Ashokbhai Patel (Congress), Kamalkumar Patel (Congress), Manoj Sorathiya (AAP) are the key candidates in the fray.
The list of key constituencies in Gujarat includes Morbi, Jamnagar North, Amreli, Katargam, Varachha, Lathi, Jasdan, Khambhalia, Porbandar, Talala, Bhavnagar Rural, Vadgam, Ghatlodia, Viramgam, Majura, Thakkarbapa Nagar, Asarwa, Naroda, Bhuj, Surat East, Surat North, Valsad, Mandvi, Abdasa, Limbdi, Dasada, Mansa, Karjan, Bhavnagar West and Dwarka.
Who will win the Gujarat assembly election 2022? To know, follow our instant and accurate Gujarat assembly election result 2022 live news updates here.