Ahmedabad, December 8: Stage is all set for the declaration of the Gujarat assembly election result 2022 today. The Election Commission will begin the counting of votes for the the Gujarat assembly election result 2022 at 8 am. LatestLY will run extensive coverage on the counting of votes and provide live news updates on the Gujarat assembly election result 2022. Will the BJP retain power in Gujarat? Will the Congress defeat the BJP in Gujarat? Will the AAP spring a surprise? To know everything, catch live news updates on the election results of Gujarat Vidhan Sabha here. Gujarat Election Results 2022 Live Streaming on ABP News: Watch Live News Updates on Counting of Votes for Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Polling for the high-octane Gujarat assembly elections 2022 was held in two phases. In the first phase, 89 seats spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state went to polls on December 1. Polling on the remaining 93 seats took place in the second and final phase on December 5. A total of 1,621 candidates are in the fray for 182 seats. In the fiercely-fought triangular election, the BJP contested all 182 seats of the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha.

While the Congress party fielded candidates in 179 constituencies, new entrant AAP nominated candidates in 181. In the 2017 Gujarat assembly elections, the BJP had retained power by winning 99 seats - 16 less than its tally in 2012. The Congress had bagged 77 seats and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) two. Three independent candidates had also been elected.

Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP leader Bhupendra Patel, Kantilal Amrutiya (BJP), Rivaba Jadeja (BJP), Paresh Dhannani (Congress), Gopal Italia (AAP), Alpesh Kathiriya (AAP), Virji Thummar (Congress), Kunwarji Bavaliya (BJP), Isudan Gadhvi (AAP), Babu Bokhiria (BJP), Bhagwan Barad (BJP), Parshottam Sonalnki (BJP), Jignesh Mevani (Congress), Hardik Patel (BJP), Harsh Sanghavi (BJP), Arjanbhai Bhudia (Congress), Aslam Cyclewala (Congress), Ashokbhai Patel (Congress), Kamalkumar Patel (Congress), Manoj Sorathiya (AAP) are the key candidates in the fray.

The list of key constituencies in Gujarat includes Morbi, Jamnagar North, Amreli, Katargam, Varachha, Lathi, Jasdan, Khambhalia, Porbandar, Talala, Bhavnagar Rural, Vadgam, Ghatlodia, Viramgam, Majura, Thakkarbapa Nagar, Asarwa, Naroda, Bhuj, Surat East, Surat North, Valsad, Mandvi, Abdasa, Limbdi, Dasada, Mansa, Karjan, Bhavnagar West and Dwarka.

Who will win the Gujarat assembly election 2022? To know, follow our instant and accurate Gujarat assembly election result 2022 live news updates here.