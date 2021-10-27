Oman has added Covaxin among the approved list of COVID-19 vaccines for travel to the country, the Indian Embassy confirmed in a statement.

Here are the Details:

📢 COVAXIN has now been added to the approved list of #COVID19 vaccines 💉 for travel to Oman without quarantine. This will facilitate travelers from India vaccinated with COVAXIN. Please see Press Release 👇@PMOIndia@DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/3lfXPrjHGc — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) October 27, 2021

