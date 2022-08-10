Delhi on Wednesday reported 2,146 COVID-19 cases in a single day. The national capital also recorded 8 COVID-19-related fatalities in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate in the city now stands at 17.83%.

Check Tweet:

COVID-19 | Delhi reports 2,146 new cases and 08 deaths in the past 24 hours. Positivity Rate at 17.83% Active cases at 8,205 pic.twitter.com/69n11PF2dc — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)