A total of 22,67,03,641 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 13th March 2021. Of these, 8,64,368 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

A total of 22,67,03,641 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 13th March 2021. Of these, 8,64,368 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) pic.twitter.com/I9VIBW7Tb1 — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)