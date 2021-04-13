More Than 10.85 Crore Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in The Country Till April 13:

Till 8 am today, more than 10.85 crore doses of vaccine have been administered in the country. In last 24 hours, over 40 lakh doses were administered: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/yOc1K7SBQX — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

