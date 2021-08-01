As per the official data released by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, India reported 41,831 new COVID-19 cases, 541 deaths and 39,258 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The country current has 4,10,952 active coronavirus cases and the death toll stands at 4,24,351:

