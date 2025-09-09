Former Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan has been elected as the 15th Vice President of India, securing 452 first preference votes in the election, officials announced. His challenger, Justice B Sudershan Reddy, received 300 votes, according to Returning Officer PC Mody, Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha. Speaking on the results, Mody said, “NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan got 452 first preference votes. He has been elected as the Vice President of India. Opposition’s candidate Justice Sudershan Reddy secured 300 first preference votes.” Radhakrishnan’s victory marks a significant win for the NDA in the vice-presidential poll. Who Is CP Radhakrishnan, BJP Stalwart From Tamil Nadu With Strong Links to RSS? All You Need To Know About NDA’s Candidate for Vice President Election 2025.

CP Radhakrishnan Elected 15th Vice President of India

#WATCH | Delhi: PC Mody, Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha says, "NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan got 452 first preference votes. He has been elected as the Vice President of India... Opposition's vice-presidential candidate Justice Sudershan Reddy secured… pic.twitter.com/hW7dUY0yfi — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2025

