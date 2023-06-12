The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Monday said that they have deployed two teams in addition to the already available three teams in Mumbai as a precautionary measure in view of Cyclone Biparjoy. "Further, we have moved four other teams to Gujarat as Cyclone Biporjoy is expected to have more impact over there. Additionally, our teams at Pune are also ready," officials of the NDRF said. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reviewed the state of preparedness AS cyclone Biparjoy IS likely to turn severe by Thursday and make landfall in the Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat. Cyclone Biparjoy Likely To Make Landfall in Gujarat on June 15, PM Narendra Modi Reviews Preparedness (Watch Video).

NDRF Teans Deployed in Mumbai

