IMD Director General Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra said that 'Biparjoy' as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm has the potential to cause damage. The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy has damaging potential, he said. He further predicted that Porbandar and Dwarka districts in Gujarat will have unusually heavy rain and strong gusts, along with 2-3 m high tidal wave surge in Kachchh region.

Cyclonic Storm Has ‘Damaging Potential’, Says IMD

#WATCH | 'Biparjoy' is a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with damaging potential, says Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD pic.twitter.com/eCTN3tAKpr — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

High Tidal Waves Expected in Kachchh

'Biparjoy' is a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with damaging potential. 2-3m high tidal waves are expected in Kachchh and extremely heavy rainfall with high windspeed expected in Porbandar and Dwarka districts: Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD pic.twitter.com/BwTzeCT54n — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)