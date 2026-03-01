The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that two feeble Western Disturbances are likely to cause light rainfall/snowfall over the Western Himalayan region during February 28-March 01 and March 02-03. The weather agency also said that the maximum temperatures are likely to continue to be above normal by three to five degrees Celsius over many parts of Northwest India during the week. "A trough runs from South Interior Karnataka to Marathwada in lower tropospheric levels," IMD said. That said, the weather forecasting agency has not predicted any rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru for today, March 01. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla for Sunday. Kolkata Weather and Rain Forecast for India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

