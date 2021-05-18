Cyclone Tauktae Update is Likely to Weaken Into Deep Depression Within 3 Hours:

Cyclonic Storm #Tauktae over Gujarat region. It is about 120 km south-southeast of Deesa (Gujarat), and 35 km west of Ahmedabad and 80 km east-northeast of Surendranagar (Gujarat). It is likely to weaken into a deep depression within 3 hours: India Meteorological Department (IMD) pic.twitter.com/0QiBAIMzG9 — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

