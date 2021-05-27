Cyclone Yaas Damages Hundreds of Boats in Odisha's Basudevpur, Fishermen Seek Financial Help

Boats damaged due to Cyclone Yaas in Basudevpur, Odisha. A fisherman says, "About 300-500 boats are damaged, financial help from the administration would be helpful." pic.twitter.com/Z7S6V8L1m5 — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021

