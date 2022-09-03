In a shocking incident, a biker died after being hit by a car near Vinod Nagar on National Highway 24. Later, the police registered an FIR. "He was my elder brother. The girl who killed him was driving under the influence of alcohol. We want police to take action against her," the deceased's brother said.

Check Tweet:

Delhi | A biker died after being hit by a car near Vinod Nagar on NH 24; FIR registered by police "He was my elder brother. The girl who killed him was driving under the influence of alcohol. We want police to take action against her," says deceased's brother pic.twitter.com/yvoNDWvkfb — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)