Commuters are likely to face inconvenience as a portion of a road caved in near Hauz rani red light on Press Enclave road in Delhi on Friday. Traffic police issued an advisory and urged commuters to avoid the stretch. The incidents of road cave-ins across the national capital are generally reported during the monsoon season, when the city sees unprecedented rainfall. Bengaluru: Portion of Mahalakshmi Layout Main Road Caved In 2 Days After Asphalting (See Pics).

Road Caves In Press Enclave Road

Delhi | A portion of a road caved in near Hauz Rani Red Light on Press Enclave Road. Traffic might be affected from Saket Court towards PTS, Malviya Nagar: Delhi Traffic Police (Photo: Delhi Traffic Police) pic.twitter.com/YH7iMF3Iv2 — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)