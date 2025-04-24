A two-minute silence was observed during an all-party meeting convened by the Central Government in Delhi to pay tribute to the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The solemn moment was marked by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and other senior political leaders across party lines. The gesture honoured the innocent lives lost in the brutal attack that has shaken the nation. Discussions during the meeting focused on national security, counter-terror measures, and united political resolve against terrorism. Mukesh Ambani on Pahalgam Terror Attack: We Stand With PM Narendra Modi in Decisive Battle Against Terrorism, Says Reliance Chairman; Offers Free Treatment to Injured in Mumbai Hospital.

Leaders Observe 2-Minute Silence

#WATCH | Delhi: A two-minute silence was observed during the all-party meeting called by the Central Government to honour the innocent lives lost in the Pahalgam terror attack pic.twitter.com/cpQgG5LY3p — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2025

