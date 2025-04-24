Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, expressing solidarity with the victims' families and offering support for their recovery. "We mourn the deaths of innocent Indians and stand united with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this decisive battle against terrorism," Ambani stated. He also announced that the Reliance Foundation Sir HN Hospital in Mumbai will provide free treatment to all those injured in the attack. Ambani emphasised that terrorism is an enemy of humanity and must not be tolerated by anyone. The statement was made in response to the deadly attack that claimed the lives of at least 26 people, including tourists, and left several others injured. India Suspends All Visa Services for Pakistani Nationals Following Pahalgam Terror Attack; Existing Visas Revoked, MEA Advises Indians To Return From Pakistan.

Mukesh Ambani Offers Free Treatment to Victims of Pahalgam Terror Attack

#PahalgamTerroristAttack | I am joined by everyone in the Reliance family in mourning the deaths of innocent Indians in the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22nd April, 2025. Our Reliance Foundation Sir HN Hospital in Mumbai will offer free treatment to all the injured,… pic.twitter.com/IffolCg3p6 — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) April 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)