A fire erupted at Delhi's famous Uphaar Cinema on Sunday morning. According to the reports, five fire engines have been rushed to the spot. The fire broke out in furniture lying inside the cinema hall, said the fire department. The Uphaar Cinema Hall is closed since 1997 when a deadly fire claimed 59 lives.

