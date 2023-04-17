The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Union Government on a public interest litigation seeking linking of property documents with Aadhaar. The bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Yashwant Varma granted four weeks to the ministries of Finance, Law, Housing and Urban Affairs and Rural Development to file their responses to the petition. The PIL has been filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay. Delhi Riots Hate Speech Case: Supreme Court Issues Notice on Brinda Karat’s Plea Seeking Registration of FIR Against BJP Leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma.

Delhi High Court on Linking of Properties With Aadhaar

